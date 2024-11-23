28Th Glimpses Of India Painting Competition Held Across Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture (MACIC), under the Embassy of India in Cairo, organized the 28th edition of the Glimpses of India painting competition. This event engaged Egyptian school children from 17 governorates, including Cairo, Giza, Qalioubeya, Gharbeya, Sharqeya, Red Sea, Alexandria, Menoufeya, Bani Suef, Fayoum, Kafr Elsheikh, Beheira, Said, Ismailia, Aswan, Luxor, and Minya. The competition took place from 20 October to 13 November 2024.

Organized in collaboration with the of Education of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the competition witnessed participation from approximately 22,572 school children representing 1,427 schools. The young participants showcased remarkable enthusiasm, producing vibrant paintings that explored a wide array of themes inspired by India's art and cultural heritage. This large-scale participation underscores the deep cultural and people-to-people connection between India and Egypt.

The eagerness among Egyptian students was evident as they embraced this unique platform to express their creativity, drawing inspiration from the richness of India's traditions and heritage. The competition has become more than an artistic event-it serves as a cultural bridge between the two nations.

For the past 28 years, MACIC in Cairo has been organizing the Glimpses of India competition annually in collaboration with Egyptian authorities. The event has expanded its reach across governorates, promoting a vibrant exchange of culture and mutual understanding.

To celebrate the participants' efforts, the Embassy of India will host a prize distribution ceremony. Winning entries from each governorate, selected by a jury comprising an Art Education Advisor and two prominent artists, will be recognized under various categories.



