(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Gaza War entered its 414th day, with bombing rates remaining consistent with the early stages of the conflict, particularly in the northern and central areas of the Strip. Israeli forces conducted raids on several homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood and the Nuseirat camp.

Drones targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia for the second time since Thursday, injuring a doctor and numerous patients. The attack underscores the worsening humanitarian situation, as the Palestinian of in Gaza warned that all hospitals in the besieged Strip could cease operations or significantly reduce services within 48 hours due to fuel shortages. This crisis persists amidst Israel's refusal to allow fuel into the area.

The United Nations reported that Israeli occupation forces blocked two-thirds of the 129 humanitarian aid operations planned for Gaza last week.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza revealed that in the past 48 hours, Israeli forces carried out seven massacres against civilians, resulting in 120 deaths and 205 injuries in hospitals. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or lying in the streets, inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.

As of now, the death toll from Israeli aggression has risen to 44,176, with 104,473 wounded since the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023.

In Lebanon, Israeli occupation forces continued their raids on areas such as Beirut and the southern suburbs. Hezbollah has persisted in resisting these incursions into southern villages, as well as the shelling of border settlements.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health released updated statistics on Friday evening, reporting that the Israeli aggression on Lebanon has resulted in 3,645 deaths and 15,355 injuries. Among the casualties are 214 health sector workers, 231 children, and 1,365 additional individuals.

Regarding the prospects for a political settlement, The New York Times quoted regional and American officials as saying that the outlines of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon have begun to take shape. However, disagreements over specific details could obstruct progress. Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 reported that a key unresolved issue is the formation of a committee to oversee the implementation of the agreement.



