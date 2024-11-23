Al-Sisi Discusses Regional Updates, Economic Situation With WEF Chief

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and his accompanying delegation on Saturday to discuss regional developments and economic issues.

The meeting was attended by Prime Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdelatty, and Minister of and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib.

According to the official spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic, President Al-Sisi highlighted Egypt's development efforts, including significant projects in infrastructure, industry, and agriculture, which offer substantial investment opportunities.

Brende commended Egypt's significant strides in economic reform and investment attraction. He emphasized the World Economic Forum's interest in showcasing Egypt's successful experience in these areas.

President Al-Sisi also shared his perspective on achieving peace and stability in the Middle East. He addressed the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, highlighting their negative repercussions on the global economy and the aspirations of regional populations for development and prosperity.

Both parties underscored the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of a political process leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. They agreed this is essential for restoring stability in the region and advancing development.

The spokesperson further noted that President Al-Sisi stressed the importance of joint cooperation and the need to encourage foreign private sector investments in priority sectors in Egypt. These include industry, sustainable energy, communications, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and transportation.



