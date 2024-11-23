Pleasant Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 23 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be pleasant almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the Kingdom will be affected Sunday by a cold and humid air mass accompanying a low pressure system, and a clear and noticeable drop in temperatures is forecast.In the afternoon, light to moderate showers of rain are expected in the Kingdom's northern and central regions, concentating in the evening hours on the southwestern areas.On Monday, another drop in temperatures will occur, recording about (6-8) degrees Celsius below their seasonal average. A chance of light showers of rain for short periods is also forecast in the southwestern regions.Also today, mercury in the capital Amman will hit a high of 22 degrees Celsius, and a low of 10?, while the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 28? during the day, sliding to 18? at night.