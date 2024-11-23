Qatar Joins Global Coalition For Digital Safety

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Communications and Information (MCIT) on Saturday announced that the State of Qatar has officially joined the Global Coalition for Digital Safety.

This announcement was made during the coalition's 11th meeting. HE the of Communications and Information Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai participated in the meeting via on Thursday, alongside several member states and international organisations that focus on digital safety. It is stated that the move reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting global efforts to enhance digital security and protect digital society

In his opening remarks, HE the Minister emphasised the importance of international cooperation in addressing the growing challenges of the digital realm, pointing that Qatar's membership underscores its dedication to shaping inclusive global policies to bolster safety.

HE Al Mannai further highlighted Qatar's ongoing efforts, led by the Ministry, to adopt cutting-edge technologies and develop national laws and policies to mitigate risks. He noted that joining the coalition would enhance international partnerships and facilitate the exchange of expertise in digital safety, aligning with the coalition's objectives to establish a safe and sustainable digital environment for all.

The Global Coalition for Digital Safety, an initiative of the World Economic Forum, aims to strengthen international collaboration in digital safety. Its objectives include combating harmful content, curbing the spread of misinformation, and protecting users' rights online.

The coalition brings together governments, major corporations, and NGOs to create policies and frameworks for a safe and inclusive digital environment.

The World Economic Forum provides the regulatory framework and support, enabling the coalition to leverage international platforms to achieve its goals.

