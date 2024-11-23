(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senior (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will visit Qatar from 24 to 27 November 2024, Türkiye from 27 to 30 November 2024, and Saudi Arabia from 30 November to 2 December 2024.

In Doha, SM Teo will meet senior Qatari leaders to exchange views on enhancing the multi-faceted Singapore–Qatar partnership as well as on key regional and international developments. SM Teo will also attend the TotalEnergies International Advisory Board meeting in Doha on 24 and 25 November 2024.

SM Teo will meet Turkish leaders to explore ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, and commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Singapore–Türkiye Strategic Partnership and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. SM Teo will also meet Turkish business leaders and Singaporeans based in Türkiye.

SM Teo will meet Saudi leaders in Riyadh to discuss ways to strengthen Singapore–Saudi Arabia collaboration following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership last year. They will also discuss global developments and the situation in the Middle East.

SM Teo will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

