(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, November 23 - While continuously conducting the Macao Courtesy Campaign , Macao Office (MGTO) launched the“Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series in collaboration with MGM this May. A prize-giving ceremony was held at MGM Cotai today (23 November) for the “Youth Hospitality Activities - Macao Tourism Courtesy Short Contest” as part of the Training Series. A total of 26 accolades including gold, silver, bronze and merit awards were conferred upon the winners. Through the lens of the youth, the works bring out Macao's unique glamour and warm hospitality for visitors.

Over 170 works portray Macao's courtesy

Co-launched by MGTO and MGM and coordinated by Macao New Chinese Youth Association, the Contest was held with the aim to bring young people closer to tourism, encourage creative productions and cultivate their sense of belonging towards Macao. The Contest attracted submission of over 170 entries. Through production of creative short videos , contestants depicted Macao's unique fascination as a travel destination of warm hospitality, promoting the Macao Courtesy Campaign and reinforcing Macao's status as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Consisting of professionals and representatives of the co-organizers, the judging panel convened two assessment work meetings in accord with the contest's theme and judging criteria, before coming up with the results of award conferment.

26 awards are conferred

List of winners on the website

Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yang Quanzhou, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, as well as the five members of the judging panel, namely MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, Executive Vice President of Human Resources of MGM, Wendy Yu, Assistant Professor of Faculty of Creative Tourism and Intelligent Technologies of Macao University of Tourism, Frances Kong, film director Tracy Choi, Director-General of Macau Live Streaming Association, José Chan Rodrigues, and Executive Director of Macao New Chinese Youth Association, Stephen Wong, attended the ceremony together with the contestants. There were over 100 attendees. The prize-giving ceremony featured a sharing session by the judges who shared their evaluations of the contestants' creative performance.

There were a total of 26 awards including one gold award, two silver awards, three bronze awards and 20 merit awards. The list of award winners is posted on MGTO's website ().

Different sectors engage in Training Series

The “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series is jointly organized by MGTO and MGM with the support of over 30 supporting entities including governmental entities, academic institutions, organizations of the following sectors: hotels, catering businesses, small and medium enterprises, trade and commerce, neighborhoods, women and students.

Under the umbrella of the Training Series launched in May this year (2024), the first themed seminar was held under the theme of“Advancing professional qualities and etiquette knowledge as hospitable tourism ambassadors in Macao” in the month. The second themed seminar ensued in early November to address Mainland visitors' consumption behavior and Muslim travelers' demands, offering industry participants a window onto the needs and anticipations of different travel segments. The two seminars engaged over 1,000 participants.

Macao Courtesy Campaign continues

Since its launch of the Macao Courtesy Campaign on 1 July 2023 , MGTO has been collaborating with industry operators to organize related training opportunities for local industry professionals to enhance their service quality. The“Macao Courtesy Campaign: Opening ceremony of the academic year - Learn to be an ambassador” Sharing Session was held in September 2023 to spread the message of“Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” on campus.

In the first three quarters of this year (2024) , the Office released a series of "Macao Courtesy Campaign” Online Learning Videos for the General Public, Tourism Industry and Transportation to inspire residents and tourism personnel to put courtesy into practice in life and at work, for optimization of travelers' experience in Macao. The view counts of the three videos exceeded 19,000. By organizing a diversity of activities and projects, the Office strives to steer the tourism development towards higher sustainability, elevate Macao's international image and brighten Macao's golden calling card as an international metropolis, consolidating Macao's status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

