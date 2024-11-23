You Need Skillful Players To Play T10 Cricket, Says Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Nov 23 (IANS) Bangla Tigers captain Shakib al Hasan believes that the Abu Dhabi T10 has grown as a competition over the past several years and has managed to garner attention from the world's best players. International superstars including Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan, are among several others who are participating in the ongoing 2024 edition of Abu Dhabi T10, the eighth edition of the league.

Shakib's remarks came after his side lost to New York Strikers by seven wickets at Zayed in their second game of the season. Despite the defeat, the bowling performances of Shakib and fellow teammate and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan remained a highlight for his team, as the duo managed to trouble the opposition in a low-scoring contest.

The former Bangladesh captain, after the match, said, "Today there was the help for the spinners on the surface. They bowled really well. All the spinners will have some assistance. As far as T10 is concerned, it has grown a lot. All the big players are willing to come here and play. If you see all the big names are coming in this tournament. It is a lovely place to be here in Abu Dhabi to play good competitive cricket for about two weeks."

Shakib further praised the level of talent currently playing in the competition and said that explained the challenges of a T10 format.

"In a shorter format like this, everyone will go after bowlers. It does not matter whether it is a fast bowler or a spinner. Everyone needs to be on their toes. At this point, spinners are bowling well. At night time, there might be dew and it will help batters," he said.

"You need skilful players to play T10. There is a very limited time and there is almost no time to adjust. You have to be on your toes. Every ball you need to focus on. Here, we have all really skilled players this season," he further added.

This is the second season in Abu Dhabi T10 for Shakib since 2022. Previously, he led the Tigers as skipper in the 2022 season, when the side reached the final. Under his guidance, Bangla Tigers are hoping to clinch their first trophy in Abu Dhabi, after winning the Zim Afro T10 trophy earlier this year.