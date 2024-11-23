J&K Police Arrests Rape Accused From UP
Date
11/23/2024 10:10:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man accused of raping a woman here from his home state Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.
Mohd Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, was on the run after he was booked for rape on the complaint of a woman at Pacca Danga Police Station in Jammu on October 31, said a police spokesman.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the accused was finally arrested after relentless efforts from Kukra in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh and brought to Jammu.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, the police arrested two absconders, who were wanted in separate cases registered against them at Bishnah Police Station in the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday.
Neeraj Kumar Puri and Sahil Sharma were booked in separate criminal cases in 2017-18 and were finally arrested from Bishnah after a long hunt of seven years, the spokesman said.
Read Also
Handwara Rape & Murder: HC Commutes Death Penalty To Life Term
Srinagar Resident Given 20 Yrs Jail Sentence in POCSO Case
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23112024000215011059ID1108918217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.