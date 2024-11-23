Sudanese Army Recaptures Capital Of Sinnar State In Central Sudan

(MENAFN- IANS) Sudan, Nov 23 (IANS) The Sudanese on Saturday announced that the Sudanese (SAF) recaptured Singa, the capital city of Sinnar State in central Sudan, which had been controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Today (Saturday), Singa city has returned to the homeland ... The moment of justice and accountability shall come, and all those complicit in these crimes. The criminals will be held accountable for their actions," Khalid Aleisir, the Sudanese of culture and information, said in a statement.

"The confidence that the Sudanese people have in their armed forces, intelligence, and other regular forces, the joint forces and mobilized forces, will remain strong and unwavering regardless of internal and external threats," he noted, Xinhua news agency reported.

The RSF had controlled Singa for months. Since early October, the SAF has been fighting the RSF in the region to drive the paramilitary forces out of the state.

The SAF has managed to recapture key cities in the state from the RSF, including Al-Dinder, Al-Suki, and the strategic Jebel Moya area, a crossroads linking Gezira, White Nile, and Sinnar states.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023. According to the most recent update by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, the deadly conflict has resulted in more than 27,000 deaths.