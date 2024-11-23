Haryana Industries Will Play Big Role In Making India Third Largest Economy: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 23 (IANS) Haryana's and Commerce and Environment Rao Narbir Singh said that coordinated efforts will be made for the development of industrial units in Haryana with a positive attitude.

“Along with favourable policies and an environment for the development of industries in the state, there will also be a cooperative attitude at the administrative level,” the cabinet minister said while meeting with the delegation of Gurgaon Chamber of Commerce Industry on Saturday.

The delegation was led by the Chamber's Founder, President P.K. Jain.

The delegation appreciated the work being done by the government in the interest of industries. During this, problems of industries, simplification of rules, problems faced in day-to-day work, etc., were also discussed in detail.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's credibility has increased unexpectedly. Holism has been adopted in development. India is the 5th largest economy in the world. The government is working rapidly to make India the third largest economy in the world," the Minister said.

He said that Haryana and the industrial units established in the state will also play a major role in this important journey.

Attracting new investments in the state and nurturing existing investments, emphasis will be laid on giving a new impetus to industrial development with emphasis on employment generation, skill development and sustainable development, he said.

"The government and industry complement each other. The development of the state is possible only with the participation of both of them," he said.

The Cabinet Minister assured the delegation that the demands and suggestions of the industries would be seriously considered.

"The industry and the government will have to work shoulder to shoulder so that the economy of the state can be strengthened further. The present government of Haryana has a positive attitude towards the development of industries and will give it priority in future also," he added.

During the meeting with the delegation, it was also decided that a special meeting would be held with the industry on industrial policy and related issues.