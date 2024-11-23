Himachal CM Sukhu Greets Priyanka Gandhi For Winning Wayanad Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Nov 23 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday extended congratulations to leader Priyanka Gandhi for her win in the Wayanad by-election.

He said her record-breaking win“marks a significant milestone in her electoral journey and will further strengthen the Congress”. The Chief Minister also congratulated senior leaders and party workers for their success in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, emphasising their dedication and hard work.

In response to a question from the media, the Chief Minister criticized the BJP for engaging in obstructionist rather than cooperative politics in Himachal Pradesh.

“The BJP evades addressing public concerns and avoids discussing their five-year performance. Instead, they divert attention to matters like toilet tax and 'samosas'. The public deserves to know why the standards of education and healthcare declined during their regime,” he said.

He said his government is committed to fulfilling its promises and leading Himachal Pradesh on the path of development.

“The people elect a government for five years, and democracy is the voice of the people. However, the BJP is creating hurdles in the state's progress,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the BJP is divided into five factions, each led by J.P. Nadda, Anurag Thakur, Jai Ram Thakur, Rajeev Bindal, and a group of former Congress members who joined the BJP, now referred to as the 'East India Company'.

He said the Opposition is not engaging in policy-based criticism but is instead targeting him personally. Despite their efforts, the state government is steadfast in its commitment to advancing Himachal Pradesh on the path of development.

“Over the past two years, the government has strengthened the state's economy, which has become a source of concern for the Opposition,” he said.

Sukhu asked former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to explain why Himachal Pradesh fell to 21st place in qualitative education during the BJP's tenure.