Min.: Kuwait First Mideast Country Providing Anti-Respiratory Disease Vaccines For Children

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is the first country in the Middle East region that provides anti-respiratory vaccines for children, of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Saturday.

It is a paradigm shift that enhances Kuwait's position in medicine, Al-Awadhi told reporters in remarks after opening 2nd Kuwait Pediatric conference.

Child health is a cornerstone in nations' progress, the minister said, referring to the importance of scientific research in finding effective solutions to health diseases and problems facing society.

The of Health has paid much attention to pediatric disease over the past years through inaugurating specialized departments at varied hospitals, he noted.

The ministry is keen on coping pace with global developments in medicine, he said.

He indicated that organizing scientific conferences is evidence that the ministry gives top priorities to medical education programs.

The conference boosts joint action and opens new horizons to make use of local and global expertise, he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Iman Al-Enezi, head of the conference, said the congress is a unique gathering of expertise in different fields of pediatric medicine on local, regional and global levels.

The conference focuses this year on new topics like child health in adolescence period, she said.

It also creates an opportunity for citizens to communicate with global hospitals' doctors, she stated.

Dr. Sondus Alsharidah, head of the conference's scientific committee, said the three-day event is an outstanding scientific platform, which is featuring more than 90 local and international experts.

It has seven interactive workshops covering specialized topics like heart disease, medical leadership and emergency, she pointed out. (end)

tab







MENAFN23112024000071011013ID1108918142