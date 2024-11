Webroot Warns Shoppers: AI Convenience Comes With Cybercrime Risk This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While artificial intelligence (AI) streamlines holiday shopping with personalized finds and real-time deals, it also creates an open door for cybercriminals. The FTC reports consumers lost over $10 billion to fraud in 2023. This season, Webroot urges shoppers to embrace AI's benefits while safeguarding their devices and identities from threats.

Webroot offers these essential tips for secure online shopping:

Stick to official app stores and reputable websites for downloads.After a purchase, avoid storing your payment details for future convenience.Only provide the information necessary for the task at hand.Stay alert for phishing scams disguised as delivery updates.Look for established online stores with positive reviews.Bargains might indicate scams or low-quality products.Educate yourself and share cybersecurity tips with loved ones.

Peace of Mind Beyond Devices

Even with careful planning, data breaches can happen. Webroot Premium offers an all-in-one solution for ultimate security. It safeguards both your devices and personal information, providing peace of mind throughout the holidays.

Learn More and Stay Safe

Visit Webroot to discover how Webroot Premium can enhance your digital security.

For additional cybersecurity resources:

Explore industry insights and best practices from OpenText Cybersecurity on LinkedIn .

Contact email: ...

