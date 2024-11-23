Hankyung Introduces: Meckare, Leading The AI-Powered Innovation In Health Monitoring Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCF is a startup that independently developed 'MecKare', a radar sensor that measures biological signals in a non-contact manner, and provides a service that automatically connects users and guardians in two-way emergency situations through an artificial intelligence analysis system. Since its establishment in 2016, it has developed a highly accurate non-contact multi-biological radar sensor through many years of technology accumulation, and succeeded in commercializing the product for the first time in 2021.

MecKare uses microwave radar and micro-Doppler signal processing technology to measure the user's heart rate, respiratory rate, and skin temperature within 16.4 ft in real time. The sensor can measure human body movement patterns using precise and highly responsive thermal infrared rays and can detect falls through pattern analysis based on changes in human movement. In particular, the movement and change of thermal infrared rays within the measurement range are detected in real time, and the trend of biomarkers that appear as advance signs before a person falls can be checked through differential motion detection that measures the user's movement pattern. It provides an alarm in advance by predicting before a person falls, enabling accuracy and quick response to accidents. As a result, it is possible to prevent safety accidents in the elderly by detecting emergency situations such as lonely death, cardiac arrest, breathing difficulties, and falls. Additionally, unlike other existing wearable devices such as smart watches or bands, MecKare does not need to be worn or attached to the body, so it can be used remotely via Wi-Fi without causing stress to the user.

MecKare can be installed in the bedroom, bathroom, living room, or entrance of a home or facilities(Assisted Living, Nursing Home, etc) to provide 24-hour monitoring without a camera and detect abnormal signs in advance using a biometric information analysis algorithm and deliver them to the guardian.

MecKare's radar biometric sensor is recognized in the global market for its technology as a device that obtains precisely customized biometric information while overcoming spatial constraints and without risk of privacy infringement. MecKare is being supplied to senior care facilities in Australia, Germany, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and China. In 2025, MecKare plans to conduct verification of vital signs such as attendance, fall prevention, and asthma of elderly people living in hospitals or assisted living in conjunction with local PPOs/HMOs in the United States.

In summary, MecKare is a system that reduces user inconvenience and enables management of multiple patients. By being able to provide personalized health data analysis results, it will serve as an opportunity to change the market paradigm towards preventive smart care. We expect MecKare's A.I to play a role as an innovator that complements, rather than replaces, humans in care settings.

