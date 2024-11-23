Navya Naveli Nanda Wishes Her ‘Junior’ Agastya Nanda On His Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Internet personality Navya Naveli Nanda, who hosts the podcast 'What The Hell Navya', has wished her younger brother Agastya Nanda on his birthday.

On Saturday, Navya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a collage of two pictures in which she can be seen in the company of her brother. The first picture is a throwback picture from their childhood in which Navya can be seen holding Agastya. The second picture is a more recent one, and shows them in a similar pose.

Both Navya and Agastya are the grandkids of veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She wrote on the picture,“Happy birthday junior. I love you”.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also wished Agastya Nanda on his birthday. This comes amid her link-up rumours with Agastya.

Suhana took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a monochromatic picture of herself with Agastya in which she can be seen playfully pulling the ear of her co-star. She simply wrote on the picture,“Happy birthday”.

Suhana and Agastya made their foray in films with the musical comedy film, 'The Archies' which was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The Netflix movie also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is a live-action adaptation of 'The Archies', a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, 'The Archie Show'. The film was dubbed a disaster with critics unanimously panning the film.

Meanwhile, Suhana will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'King' which also stars SRK in the titular role.