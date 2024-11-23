'Modi Magic' Stumps MVA As PM Leads Mahayuti To Back-To-Back Wins

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi's nine rallies across Maharashtra and his slogan of“ek hai toh safe hai” appear to have outclassed the MVA's rhetoric on hate as MahaYuti on Saturday registered a landmark victory in the western state, re-affirming the charisma of Modi Magic and PM's development model.

As celebratory slogans of“Jai Maharashtra” and“Bharat Mata ki Jai” reverberated from Mumbai to New Delhi, the PM joined the celebration and posted a message on X to thank Maharashtra voters.

“Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra's progress. Jai Maharashtra!” he wrote.

After the surprise victory for the BJP in Haryana Assembly, the historic mandate for the party in Maharashtra comes as a reassurance on voter's faith in PM Modi and his poll promises –“Modi hai to mumkin hai” and“Modi ki guarantee” – outshining the competing claims made by the rivals.

The Modi-Amit Shah combine's 'Vijay Rath' proved to be unstoppable in Maharashtra. PM Modi needs to be credited for building a narrative, through his election rallies, that carried the complex mix of issues that touched the hearts of voters from different social backgrounds and age groups.

The nervousness in MahaYuti, due to adverse outcomes during the Lok Sabha elections in which it won 24 less seats as compared to 2019, was swiftly converted into confidence with each rally that PM Modi addressed in Maharashtra.

Reaching out to the beneficiaries of the Central government's housing, cooking gas and free ration schemes, apart from the health insurance plan, PM Modi showcased his development model and promised to continue delivering on the welfare front through a double-engine government in Maharashtra.

He promised to attract foreign investment for the industrial state, promoted Maratha pride along with honouring Shivaji Maharaj, upheld the principles of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar and united OBCs and other marginalised sections of the majority community.

PM Modi's global stature and interaction with world leaders added to his appeal to voters in the industrial state that is among the top destinations for FDI and promoters of start-ups.

The star campaigner of MahaYuti managed to convince Maharashtra voters that their quality of life would remain his and MahaYuti's priority.

“Development means MahaYuti,” remained the PM's constant message in rallies, even as he painted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as an alliance that worked to undo the projects launched by Mahayuti in its previous term.

The PM also trained his guns on the Congress and its alleged corruption and undeliverable promises in Karnataka. The grand old party's support for the revival of Article 370 and the use of“fake” copies of the Constitution also gave PM Modi ammunition to invoke the spirit of nationalism and boost the tide in MahaYuti's favour.

Maharashtra Assembly was the biggest to go to polls in 2024 and the calendar year seems to be ending on a victorious note for the BJP-led NDA. The gain in the western state has even overshadowed the NDA's setback in Jharkhand. Perhaps, the NDA doesn't mind the JMM gaining heft as long as the Congress remains restricted to a secondary player in the tribal state.

The MahaYuti's return to power in Maharashtra carries multiple messages for the Opposition which will need to regroup and sustain its intensity till the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025 and the Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala elections in 2026. Delhi Assembly polls in February 2025 may, however, test the BJP's ability to end its 25-year-long stint in the Opposition.

In the immediate future, the INDIA bloc may have to encounter slogans like“Modi Magic” as the Parliament session begins on Monday and introspect on a strategy to gather the momentum it tasted after a slightly improved showing in the Lok Sabha elections.

For now, the biggest takeaway from the Maharashtra elections – with BJP winning over 130 seats – is PM Modi's ability to turn the tide in his party's favour. His magic appears to be intact and growing with each election as the Opposition alliance fails to find a befitting rival to face him.