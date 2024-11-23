Kuwait Security Personnel Clamp Down On Offenders In Busy Business District
KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior on Saturday carried out a security campaign in the residential-commercial district of Hawally, led by the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
The MoI said in a statement that several divisions were engaged in the operation, namely the general security, the traffic, the operations and the special security sectors.
Policewomen participated in the operation thus rendering it more effective.
The personnel issued 1,540 traffic penalties, detained 15 violators of the residency and labor laws, six fugitives, five absentees, four who held no identity papers, a single person who carried alcohol, two persons -- one wanted for criminal execution and the other was found in an abnormal condition.
Moreover, they seized and impounded a number of vehicles and motorcycles.
Hawally is one of Kuwait's major regions featuring residences, various businesses and facilities. It is usually quite busy during day and night times. (end)
