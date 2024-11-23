Partisans Locate Russian Military Base Near Front Line In Donetsk Region
Date
11/23/2024 8:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An operative of the Atesh partisan movement, comprising Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, has located a Russian military base near the front line in the Donetsk region.
The Atesh partisan movement reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Our agent, embedded among servicemen of the 218th Tank Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, identified the location of a military base near the front line in the Donetsk region. vehicles regularly arrive at the base, drop off soldiers, and immediately depart. According to him, these are tank operators from Buryatia preparing for an offensive in this sector," the post said.
Read also:
Russians setting up defenses against sea drones to bring naval fleet back to occupied Crimea - guerillas
Atesh also reported internal tensions within the Russian forces at the base, noting that three soldiers had been killed-not in combat but as a result of conflicts between Russian troops and Buryats.
"The growing discontent among Buryats has led to frequent incidents of bullying and humiliation of Russian servicemen, further exacerbating tensions within the units," the movement said.
MENAFN23112024000193011044ID1108918063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.