(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An operative of the Atesh partisan movement, comprising Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, has located a Russian military base near the front line in the Donetsk region.

The Atesh partisan movement reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Our agent, embedded among servicemen of the 218th Tank Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, identified the location of a military base near the front line in the Donetsk region. regularly arrive at the base, drop off soldiers, and immediately depart. According to him, these are tank operators from Buryatia preparing for an offensive in this sector," the post said.

Atesh also reported internal tensions within the Russian forces at the base, noting that three soldiers had been killed-not in combat but as a result of conflicts between Russian troops and Buryats.

"The growing discontent among Buryats has led to frequent incidents of bullying and humiliation of Russian servicemen, further exacerbating tensions within the units," the movement said.

