European Parliament President Backs Transfer Of Taurus Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has supported Germany's transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

She made the statement during an interview with newspapers from the German group Funke, including WAZ , according to Ukrinform.

Amid intensified Russian on Ukraine, Metsola advocated for the swift delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. When asked if EU countries, following the example of the United States, should allow the use of long-range missiles against targets in Russia – specifically whether Germany should transfer the Taurus system to Kyiv -- Metsola responded succinctly: "Yes." She noted that most MEPs share this view.

Metsola suggested that Germany's stance might shift following parliamentary elections in the country.

"We will see if a corresponding shift occurs after the federal elections. Or perhaps even sooner, as there are differing positions within Berlin's coalition regarding the delivery of the Taurus," the politician said.

She recalled that Ukraine is experiencing devastating attacks from Russia. In such conditions, Kyiv now urgently needs weapons such as German Taurus cruise missiles. Ukraine "cannot wait forever," Metsola said.

Ukraine has been requesting the Taurus missiles from Germany since May 2023. President Volodymyr Zelensky recently reiterated the plea, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly rejected the idea, citing concerns about potentially drawing NATO into a direct conflict with Russia.

Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg