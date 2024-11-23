عربي


ZICC: Internet Experts Pay Attention To The Development Of Artificial Intelligence


BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the
Wuzhen Summit of the World Internet Conference, ZICC interviewed Internet experts from all over the world.

Lampros Sterg, UNESCO Chair in AI & Data Science, said that AI can accelerate social progress, but it needs to be used properly to avoid its negative effects in order to benefit citizens and society. Latif Ladid, the president of the IPv6 Forum, called for the establishment of a global governance system to allow artificial intelligence technology to serve humanity for good. South Korean computer scientist Kilnam Chon shared insights on AI's positive role in healthcare. He urged global efforts to ensure AI safety and prevent its misuse in weapons. Indian entrepreneur Bibin Babu said he believes that AI will not replace humans, but will create more new jobs.

