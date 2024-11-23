Traffic Accidents Kill Five, Injure Nine In Afghanistan
11/23/2024 7:30:20 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Shiberghan, Nov 23 (IANS) At least five commuters lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries in two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan's Faryab province, said Shamsuddin Mohammadi, provincial director of culture and information, on Saturday.
The first accident took place on a highway linking Jawzjan with neighbouring Faryab province as a car veered off the road, leaving three dead on the spot, and seven injured, Xinhua news agency reported.
Minutes later, a vehicle overturned due to reckless driving in Pashtun Kot district of the province, killing two people, including a woman and a child, and injuring two others, some in critical condition, the official said.
The official blamed reckless driving for the mishap, asserting that drivers' carelessness on congested roads often claimed commuters' lives.
