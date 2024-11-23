Chinese President Xi asks for ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Chinese Leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday asked for a ceasefire in Gaza, as he tripped to Brazil's capital, the state-run Chinese news agency stated.



Xi conveyed worries over the spread of the war in Gaza, and "called for a ceasefire and an end to the war at an early date," the agency reported, as he encountered with his Brazilian colleague Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



The Chinese leader’s appeal for an end to fighting in Gaza, where Israel is pressing an attacking against Hamas, echoed one he and other G20 officials made throughout a conference conducted on Monday and Tuesday in Rio.



That conference’s mutual statement called for a "comprehensive" ceasefire in the two nations, Gaza and Lebanon.



On Wednesday, the UN Security Council conducted a vote on a resolution calling for "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, but it was banned by Israel's ally the United States, which stated it was not linked to a hostage publish.

