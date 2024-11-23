President, First Lady Commemorate Holodomor Victims In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska participated in ceremonies honoring the of the Holodomor famine in Ukraine.

A of the commemoration was shared on the President's Office YouTube , Ukrinform reports.

The presidential couple attended an ecumenical prayer service at the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra before joining a walking procession to the Holodomor Museum.

They paid tribute to the victims by laying flowers at the monument dedicated to those who perished in the Holodomor.

Ukraine marks Holodomor Memorial Day annually on the fourth Saturday of November, as established by presidential decrees in 1998 and 2007.

During the 20th century, Ukrainians endured three famines: in 1921–1923, 1932–1933, and 1946–1947. The famine of 1932–1933, the most devastating, is recognized as a genocide of the Ukrainian people, orchestrated by the Stalinist regime.