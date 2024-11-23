Death Toll From Israeli Occupation Airstrike On Beirut Up To 11, 63 Injured

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The death toll of the Israeli occupation's air raid on Basta district in the capital Beirut earlier on Saturday has risen to 11, as 63 others have been injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry.

Lebanese rescue teams were still working to remove the rubble of a building that was devastated in the Israeli airstrike, the ministry's emergency center said in a press statement.

Israeli occupation warplanes targeted an 8-storey residential building early Saturday, causing massive damage to many nearby buildings, according to local media reports.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been under fierce air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several parts in the country, causing heavy human and material losses. (pickup previous)

