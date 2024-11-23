Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back Amid Controversy Over Reference To Alcohol In Songs: 'For Your Kind Info Sir...' Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour is receiving an overwhelming response in India. At the same time, the Punjabi is facing scrutiny over the repeated reference to alcohol and violence in his songs.

The singer addressed the recent media coverage, which targeted him for his songs and work, in his Lucknow concert held on November 22. The controversy erupted when Diljit Dosanjh was asked by the Telangana to abstain from singing songs promoting drugs and alcohol during his Hyderabad concert.

While Diljit Dosanjh improvised his songs' lyrics to follow the state government's directions, he didn't shy away from taking a swipe at the government for the notice.

After the Hyderabad concert, Dosanjh said,“Let's do something, let's start a movement. If all states declare themselves dry states, I'll stop singing songs on alcohol from the very next day... I will stop singing about alcohol, you shut the 'thekas' in the country... I take a pledge.” Diljit Dosanjh's unapologetic stance about his songs has been discussed on television news channels lately.

Diljit Dosanjh addresses media coverage on his songs in Lucknow

During his Lucknow concert, Diljit Dosanjh mentioned about multiple media coverage on him and clarified that reports about his rivalry with other artists are not true.

“Kaafi dino se media mein ye baat chal rahi hai, main ek baat saaf kar dena chahta hun, mera kisi ke saath koi muqabla nahi hai. Main sabko bahaut pyar karta hun.(Media has been running several reports about me. I want to tell them, there is nothing versus Diljit. I love everyone.)” Diljit Dosanjh can be heard as saying in the video of the the Lucknow concert.

'Humara kaam sasta nahi hai'

While interacting with the public, Diljit specifically mentioned a male TV news anchor who“challenged him to make a hit song without referencing alcohol and drugs”. The globally popular artist later rejected his challenge by listing his multiple songs which had no reference of addiction and were popular among masses.

“For your kind information sir, my songs Born To Shine, GOAT, Lover, Kinni Kinni, and Naina and a lot of my other songs are streamed more on Spotify as compared to Patiala Peg. So your challenge goes waste, because I already proved you wrong',” Diljit Dosanjh said at the concert.

Diljit even threw an open challenge, saying that he would stop singing songs on alcohol and drugs if these items were banned from Indian movies.

“Apko censorship lagana hai toh sab pe lagao. Kalakaar apko soft target lagte hain, isilie aap gaane wale singer ko chedhte ho. Maine jo filmein ki hain unko National Award bhi mila hai. Isilie hamara kaam sasta kaam nahi hai (If you have to censor, then impose it on everyone. You find artistes as a soft target, that's why you target them. I have won National Awards, that's why my work is not cheap), Diljit Dosanjh said in the concert.