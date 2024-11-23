BJP Wins Five Rajasthan Bypolls Seats, Congress One

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) The BJP has won five Rajasthan bypolls seats while the has won one, BAP has retained Chorasi while RLP has lost in its bastion in Khimsar.

The BJP has won in Ramgarh, Deoli Uniara, Khinvsar, Jhunjhunu and Salumber, while Congress has won Dausa and the BAP has retained its Chorasi seat.

In Chorasi, Anil Kumar Katara won with a margin of 24,370 votes. He got 89,161 votes while the BJP' Karilal scored 64,791 votes. Congress stood third here and its candidate Mahesh Roat got 15,915 votes.

In Salumber, Shanta Amritlal Meena won with a thin margin of 12,85.

Dausa has sprung a surprise as Congress candidate Deen Dayal Bairwa has won by defeating Jagmohan Meena, brother of Minister Kirori Lal Meena, who contested on a BJP ticket.

In Khinvsar, Hanuman Beniwal's wife Kanika Beniwal has been defeated by BJP's Revantram Danga by more than 13,000 votes.

BJP candidates including Rajendra Bhambu won from Jhunjhunu Assembly seat, Rajendra Gurjar won from Deoli-Uniyara while the BJP candidate Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh won from Ramgarh seat.

The surprising results have come from Jhunjhunu where Congress faced a defeat after 21 years. In 2003, BJP's Sumitra Singh had won from here. Since then this seat has been dominated by Congress.

A tough fight was seen between RLP and BJP in Khinvsar where Hanuman Beniwal's wife Kanika Beniwal was contesting on a RLP ticket.