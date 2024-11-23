Today's Top Stocks: HSIC, Moderna, Uber And More
After trading in a range at around $70.00, Henry Schein (HSIC) jumped by 7.46% on Monday. The firm attracted investor attention last week after Nomura said it bought 1.02 million HSIC shares.
HSIC must break out of its 5-year trading range of $70 - $75 before it attracts long-term investors. The stock did not reward long-term investors, nor did it pay a dividend.
After a steep selloff last week, Moderna (MRNA) may attract bottom-fishers. MRNA stock gained 7.22% yesterday when Piper Sandler said the stock has an attractive entry point. The firm has two products in its pipeline. The firm may post clinical data for mRNA-1647, a vaccine for Cytomegalovirus (“CMV”) within the next few months. mRNA-4157 and Keytruda is a personalized cancer vaccine that has promise.
Uber Technologies (UBER) is stuck in a downtrend. Hedge funds like David Tepper's Appaloosa sold 6% of its position. It is now holding 1.4 million shares. Dan Loeb's Third Point closed its position in the ride-hailing company. For investors who want to take a contrarian position, UBER is a potential rival to Tesla's Cybercab.
In the insurance segment, look at Root (ROOT). The stock bottomed out recently at $75 and closed at $95.49. In Q3, the firm reported earnings per share of $1.35.
