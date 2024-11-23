Asia Mostly Lower, China Stands Pat On Rates

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower in choppy trading Wednesday, following a mixed performance on Wall Street amid mounting geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

In Japan, the 225 dropped 62.09 points, or 0.2%, to 38,352.34.

Investors assessed October trade data out of Japan. Export growth came in at 3.1% year over year, topping estimates by economists polled by

Reuters and up from a 1.7% drop in September. growth also beat estimates at 0.4% but was down from 2.1% the prior month.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 41.34 points, or 0.2%, to 19,705.01.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 nicked 8.88 points, or 0.2%, to 3,985.77.

China's central bank left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Wednesday after cutting them in October.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex slumped 160.44 points, or 0.7%, to 22,688.36.

In Korea, the Kospi index edged up 10.34 points, or 0.4%, to 2,482.29.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell 14.33 points, or 0.4%, at 3,743.64.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 decreased 79.25 points, or 0.6%, to 12,737.07

In Australia, the ASX 200 faltered 47.74 points, or 0.6%, to 8,326.29











