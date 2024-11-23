Bluesky“Billionaire Proof”: CEO

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Bluesky (OTC:BTCWF has surged in popularity since the presidential election earlier this month, suddenly becoming a competitor to Elon Musk's X and Meta's Threads. But CEO Jay Graber has some cautionary words for potential acquirers: Bluesky is“billionaire proof.”

Graber said Thursday Bluesky's open design is intended to give users the option of leaving the service with all of their followers, which could thwart potential efforts.

“The billionaire proof is in the way everything is designed, and so if someone bought or if the Bluesky company went down, everything is open source,” Graber said.“What happened to Twitter couldn't happen to us in the same ways, because you would always have the option to immediately move without having to start over.”

Graber was referring to the way millions of users left Twitter, now X, after Musk purchased the company in 2022. Bluesky now has over 21 million users, still dwarfed by X and Threads, which Facebook's parent debuted in July 2023.

Threads has roughly 275 million monthly users, Meta (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in October. Although Musk said in May that X has 600 million monthly users, market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates 318 million monthly users as of October.

BTCWF shares gained eight cents, or 17%, to 56 cents.

