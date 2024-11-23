Today's Top Tech Champs: Reddit And Snowflake

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Technology investors who bought only artificial intelligence chip suppliers and magnificent seven firms performed well. However, investors who bought AI firms like Super Micro Computers (SMCI) at its peak lost money. Investors should look at two firms that markets are ignoring.

Snowflake (SNOW) gained 32.71% on Thursday after posting impressive third-quarter 2025 earnings. The firm is starting to see a positive benefit of Iceberg. Many customers are bringing new workloads that Snowflake and Iceberg tables may address. This expands the firm's addressable market.

Snowflake also has AI-related products. While Cortex can complete the task, AI search, for example, is easy to use and saves users time.

Meta Platforms (META) and Facebook are the favorite social networking stocks. However, Reddit (RDDT) is an impressive site, too. The firm increased its revenue by 67.9% Y/Y to $348.4 million. Investors may apply the valuation of Snapchat (SNAP) and Twitter, now known as X, to appreciate RDDT stock's gains this year. The stock gained 213% YTD.

Heading into 2025, Reddit will focus its investments on search. This is a unique feature that will help new users settle on the site. More importantly, Reddit has monetization opportunities with search within Reddit.

Investors may wait for RDDT and SNOW stock to pull back before adding their position to these growth firms.









