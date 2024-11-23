Indonesia forbids retail of iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10 over investment dispute

(MENAFN) Indonesia has officially forbidden the retail of Apple’s 16 and Apple Watch 10.

This conclusion comes following Apple didn’t meet certain local policies, based on a declarationfrom the nation’s industry ministry.



Apple, which has widespread recognition all over Asia, experienced roadblocks in Indonesia because of an investment policy that mandates 40 percent of a product’s components be sourced domestically.



While Apple had assured to invest 1.7 trillion rupiah (USD113 million) in the nation, latest reports show it has only reached 1.5 trillion rupiah of this dedication.



This shortfall has led to Apple’s failure to get the essential certification for its recent products.



Febri Hendri Antoni Arif, representative for Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry, clarified in a statement, “The iPhone 16 devices imported by registered importers cannot yet be marketed domestically… Apple Indonesia has not fulfilled its investment commitment to obtain certification.”



This policy targets to support foreign firms to participate directly to Indonesia’s economy by sourcing regional materials and making jobs.



The ministry’s representative explained, nonetheless, that Indonesians are still permitted to buy and consume these devices if they bring them in personally, provided they are not intended for commercial sale.

