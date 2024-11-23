VHP's 'Sant Samavesh' Discusses Waqf Issue, Religious Conversions, Autonomy For Temples

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a 'Sant Samavesh' in Bengaluru on Saturday to discuss the Waqf issue, religious conversions and autonomous management of temples in the country.

The meeting will take decisions and submit a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan.

A delegation of saints with VHP President Alok Kumar will also meet the Governor and submit the resolutions passed in the meeting.

Speaking to IANS about the convention, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell stated, "Across the country and in each region, the conventions of revered saints were being held. Similarly, the convention was held in Bengaluru as well. More than 35 saints were attending the convention."

"Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of the historical Pejawar Mutt from Udupi and other prominent seers were present. Four prominent aspects were discussed in the meeting. Religious conversions were taking place in the state. A resolution on this would be taken up," he said.

"Secondly, our temples were under the control of the state government. The temples must be freed," he said.

Thirdly, the saints were discussing how to bring harmony to society, Sharan stated.

"The meeting was also discussing the Waqf row which has raised concerns in Karnataka. The Waqf board was capturing properties and lands of farmers, temples and other institutions. A decision will be taken on these four issues and the saints will also meet the Governor in the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum," he stated.

On the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) also holding a parallel meeting in Bengaluru before the upcoming Parliament session, he stated, "We don't bother about what others were doing, we were concerned about farmers and temples."