Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua's long-standing leader, has orchestrated a significant shift in the country's power structure. The National Assembly of Nicaragua passed a constitutional reform that grants Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, unprecedented authority.



This move has raised concerns about the erosion of principles in the Central American nation. The reform package, consisting of 15 items, was swiftly approved by all 91 legislators in the parliament.



It extends the presidential term from five to six years and elevates Murillo's role from vice president to co-president. This change effectively equalizes her power with that of Ortega, solidifying their grip on the nation's leadership.



Rosario Murillo, 73, has been steadily accumulating power within the Nicaraguan government. She currently serves as vice president, foreign minister, and spokesperson for the regime. The constitutional changes formalize her already substantial influence and position her as a potential successor to Ortega.







Murillo's ambitions extend beyond her own role. She has been working to establish her son, Laureano, 42, as another potential heir to the Ortega dynasty . This familial consolidation of power has drawn criticism from both domestic and international observers.

Nicaragua Assembly Grants Unlimited Powers to Presidential Couple

The constitutional reforms have been met with widespread condemnation. The Organization of American States (OAS) and the United States have rejected these measures. Nicaraguan exiles view the changes as a formalization of the unlimited power that Ortega and Murillo have exercised for years.



The reforms grant the couple oversight of legislative and judicial bodies, regional and municipal administrations, and control mechanisms, including those related to elections. This consolidation of power effectively dismantles the independence of these institutions, raising concerns about the future of democracy in Nicaragua.



While the reforms have been approved, they must be voted on and accepted again in the next legislative period in 2025 before taking effect. However, given the current political climate, their implementation seems likely. The international community watches closely as Nicaragua continues its slide towards authoritarian rule under the guise of constitutional reform.

