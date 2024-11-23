Optimism Grows For 60-Days Ceasefire Between Israel And Hezbollah

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International media, citing regional and international officials, have reported optimism about a potential 60-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On Friday, November 22, The New York Times reported, citing several sources involved in the ongoing negotiations, that progress has been made in discussions aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon.

According to the report,“the outlines of a potential ceasefire agreement appear to be taking shape.”Regional and international sources have noted that key details between Israel and Hezbollah still need to be resolved, and disagreements could derail or delay any agreement.

However, they emphasized that optimism is higher now than at any previous point. The proposed agreement calls for a 60-day ceasefire, during which Israeli forces would withdraw from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah fighters would retreat north of the Litani River.

The New York Times also reported, citing its sources, that Hezbollah has been significantly weakened by Israel's deadly strikes, pushing the group's remaining leadership and its backers in Iran to favor an agreement that could prevent further damage.

Over the past two months, Israeli airstrikes have decimated Hezbollah's leadership, severely weakened its military capabilities, and displaced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians associated with the group.

While further details about the potential agreement remain unclear, evidence suggests that despite disagreements on certain aspects of the ceasefire proposal, both Hezbollah and Israel have signaled a willingness to continue negotiations.

If successful, the proposed ceasefire could provide a crucial window for de-escalation in the region, alleviating suffering for civilians and reducing the risk of a broader conflict. However, lasting peace will depend on both parties' ability to address underlying tensions and build mutual trust in the long term.

