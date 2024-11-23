Pentagon Official Says Burden Sharing With South Korea Is Not Just About Defence Spending

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) Security burden sharing between the US and South Korea is not just about Seoul's defence spending, a Pentagon official said amid concerns that US President-elect Donald could seek renegotiation of a recent defence cost-sharing deal between the two allies.

Jedidiah Royal, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, made the remarks, pointing to a set of areas, where South Korea can work together with the US to advance mutual security benefits in the Indo-Pacific, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The next administration will undoubtedly look to understand these arrangements for themselves, but I would add that sharing responsibility is not just about defence spending or SMA contributions," Royal said in a keynote speech at a forum hosted by The Korea Society. SMA stands for Special Measures Agreement, the defence cost-sharing deal between Seoul and Washington.

"The ROK's high-tech industrial base, for example, can provide a concrete and tangible contribution to sharing the burden of maintaining peace and stability, and ROK support to others in the region is also part of working together for our mutual security benefit," he added. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Last month, South Korea and the US struck the 12th SMA to determine Seoul's share of the cost for the stationing of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea (USFK). Under the deal that will last through 2030, Seoul is to pay 1.52 trillion won ($1.08 billion) in 2026, up from 1.4 trillion won in 2025.

After the conclusion of SMA negotiations, Trump said in a campaign speech that South Korea would be paying $10 billion a year for the stationing of USFK if he was in the White House. He also described the Asian ally as a "money machine."

His remarks spawned speculation that Trump could seek a revision of the deal to have Seoul pay more for the US troop presence in South Korea.

Royal stressed that the latest SMA will "put us in a durable position with US forces based in South Korea going forward."

"It is an important time to put some emphasis on how we share the burden and the responsibility for security in this critical part of the world," he said.

At the same forum, former US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris voiced hope that the incoming Trump administration would reaffirm the Washington Declaration "in its totality."

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden issued the declaration during their White House summit last year as part of efforts to enhance the credibility of America's extended deterrence commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear arms, to defend its Asian ally.

The declaration includes the leaders' agreement to launch the Nuclear Consultative Group, a key nuclear deterrence body.

"I would like to see a strong, positive reaffirmation of the Washington Declaration in its totality, not just the nuclear consultative piece of it," he said.