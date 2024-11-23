Pakistan Braces For More Sectarian Bloodshed After Killing Of 43 Shias

(MENAFN- IANS) Peshawar, Nov 23 (IANS) Situation in the Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province remains extremely tense with a major surge in sectarian violence and bloodshed expected in the entire region as the proscribed Shia organisation Zainebiyoun Brigade has vowed to avenge Thursday's killing of 43 Shia Muslims by unidentified gunmen.

Several incidents of violence have been reported from across the country since Friday with angry targeting passenger vehicles, ambulances and mobiles after the massacre of Shia Muslims who were ambushed and killed while travelling from Parachinar - a Shia dominated area - to Peshawar.

Condemning the killings, angry protestors have set trucks on fire, stoned police vehicles and blocked army convoy routes. They are also blaming the government for its failure to ensure restoration of law and order and maintenance of peace.

Locals fear that the killings have angered Iran-backed Shia militant group Zainebiyoun, which could now set those villages on fire from where the gunmen had attacked the convoys of victims.

The Shia-dominated Parachinar area, which has seen bloody confrontational clashes with the surrounding areas of the Sunni majority in the past, is witnessing a complete shutdown of markets and educational institutions with violent protests being taken out by the locals.

Till now, at least two security checkpoints have been set ablaze while roads have been blocked by stones and burning tyres.

"This region has suffered severely due to sectarian violence. After the killings, threats are being issued that the killings would be avenged by setting on fire all those villages in the surrounding mountains from where the gunmen had opened fire on the vehicles. They want to kill everyone residing in these villages," said a local Parachinar resident.

The protesters in Parachinar are also demanding to open the border with Afghanistan immediately amid fast worsening situation, shortage of food, medicines, fuel and oxygen.

A Shia organisation and political party Majis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) has put forward demands to the government, including activating the Parachinar airport due to unsafe roads and the starting of free shuttle service between Parachinar and Peshawar via PIA or air force planes.

MWM has also called for replacement of federal forces by local Kurram militia.

The protestors have warned if their demands are ignored by the provincial and federal government then they would be forced to seek international help by human rights organisations and even the United Nations.