Compass Group India Expands Skill Development Network With The Launch Of 'Gurukool' In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 22nd November 2024: Compass Group India, the fastest-growing food and facility management services provider, inaugurated its second onsite fully equipped skill centre, 'Gurukool,' in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility marks an important addition to Compass Group's growing of skill development centres, bringing the total number across India to six. As a unified training hub, Gurukool provides a comprehensive solution for the training and development needs of both new hires and existing employees.



Commenting on the launch, Vikas Chawla, Managing Director of Compass Group India, said, "At Compass Group India, our people are our greatest asset, and investing in their growth and well-being is fundamental to our success. Gurukool is more than just a training centre-it is a platform for empowerment, where we are preparing our teams for excellence and also building a culture that values career progression, client-centric service, and operational innovation. As we continue to expand, initiatives like Gurukool enable us to cultivate a skilled and motivated workforce, leading to hospitality excellent and improving client satisfaction. A thriving workforce is central to Compass Group India's growth while staying deeply aligned with our commitment to employee care."



Gurukool also aims to hire employees from diverse backgrounds and train them in the 'Compass Way' before deploying them to client sites, thereby enhancing service quality, high employee retention, and operational excellence. Moreover, the comprehensive Career Acceleration Program at Gurukool enables employees to grow within the organisation and reach leadership positions such as unit managers and above. By equipping staff with the knowledge and competencies necessary to succeed, Gurukool contributes to a well-prepared workforce that can seamlessly meet the unique needs of each client.



The centre is equipped with dedicated resources like classrooms, a mock kitchen, cafés, and beverage spaces, providing a simulated environment for nurturing and developing talent. Over the next year, Gurukool aims to train more than 750 employees, covering over 40 training topics per week. These training programs will focus on areas like brand orientation, hospitality excellence training, F&B and Culinary roles, all delivered by the centre's team of specialized trainers.



To ensure a smooth onboarding process, Gurukool will standardise and streamline the first 90 days of an employee's journey through training passports. This approach will guarantee that only trained and assessed employees are deployed to client sites, resulting in enhanced consumer experience, engaged and motivated teams, and better retention.



Compass Group India plans to scale up the Gurukool model to its locations in Hyderabad and Gurgaon in the near future, further strengthening its commitment to developing a skilled and future-ready workforce.





About Compass Group India



Compass Group India is a part of Compass Group, one of the world's leading providers of food and support services. Compass Group operates across 33 countries and employs and engages with over 550,000 people serving 5.5 billion meals per year globally.



Since 2008, Compass Group India has been partnering with clients and consumers in the workplace, education, and healthcare sectors to shape a happier, healthier and sustainable world, every day. It operates in 850+ client locations across India, with presence in over 45 cities, delivering more than 1.1 million meals every day and managing over 200 Mn sq of facilities spaces. With the support of 38,000 plus team members, our sector-focused approach gives clients access to unparalleled experience, global best practices, and market-leading innovations. Compass Group India has been recognised for partnering and delivering great services and has been awarded 'Most Admired Food Innovation of the Year Award', Coca Cola Golden Spoon Award, "Business Leader of the Year" and many others.

