UK Prime Minister addresses Russia-Ukraine conflict with NATO head
Date
11/23/2024 6:02:24 AM
(MENAFN) UK Premier Keir Starmer on Friday addressed the current conflict in Ukraine and the deployment of North Korean troops battling on Russia's side with NATO Assistant General Mark Rutte throughout a phone call, based on a statement.
"They began by discussing the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the importance of putting the country in the strongest possible position going into the winter," based on the statement from 10 Downing Street.
"They then turned to the recent deployment of DPRK troops to Russia, and both agreed this only served to further underline the indivisibility of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security," stated the statement, indicating to Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Starmer further "underscored the need for all NATO countries to step up in support of our collective defence and updated on government’s growth on the strategic defence review".
Throughout the phone call, Starmer repeated his government’s dedication to investing 2.5 percent of national income on defense.
