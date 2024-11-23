After Poll Victory, Hemant Soren Shares Joyful Moments With Children, Calls Them His ‘Strength’

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Nov 23 (IANS) Chief Hemant Soren, following a historic win in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, shared heartwarming pictures on social on Saturday enjoying quality time with his two sons. He captioned the post –“Meri Shakti” (My strength).

The image, in which Soren is seen hugging his sons, has gone on social media across platforms.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, comprising the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), has secured a significant lead in 56 seats, ensuring a historic second consecutive term for the coalition under Soren's leadership.

Hemant Soren shared the photos on X, which has garnered a good number of engagements: 317 comments, 785 retweets, and over 9,000 likes, with a reach of 88,000 views till 4 p.m.

Supporters flooded the post with congratulatory messages. A user named Suraj Kumar wrote:“Many congratulations, Chief Minister ji, for the historic victory. Even your own people betrayed you, but you stood like a rock and fought a brilliant battle.”

Another user, Mukesh Kumar, urged the Chief Minister to prioritise the welfare of students, saying:“This time, take care of Jharkhand's students as well. I request you to conduct all exams transparently.”

Reacting to the election results, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya remarked:“Some people from outside had come and attempted to divide us, but they were swept away. The public has reaffirmed its trust in the grand alliance.”

In Ranchi, Chief Minister Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, who won from the Gandey constituency, also received widespread congratulations after her victory. A long queue of well-wishers gathered to extend their good wishes to her.

As per the Election Commission, the JMM-led alliance has won five seats and is leading in 51 constituencies of the 81-member Assembly. The NDA trails with a lead in only 24 seats.

The results reflect strong voter support for the ruling alliance and pave the way for its continued governance in Jharkhand.