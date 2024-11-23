(MENAFN) Inventing the has led to the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs being compared to figures like Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, according to Konstantin Ernst, the head of Russia’s Channel One.



Ernst made the statement while speaking at a symposium on the future of humanity in Moscow, organized by the Russian government on National Unity Day.



“For me personally, Steve Jobs is right there in line with Adolf Hitler, although Hitler is at the front of the line,” Ernst remarked at the ‘Creating the Future’ event on Monday evening.



Jobs, the CEO of the US tech giant Apple, played a pivotal role in the invention of the smartphone. The first iPhone was introduced in January 2007 and became available later that year.



“I think the iPhone is an extremely harmful and monstrous thing for humanity,” Ernst commented during the panel discussion. “It has destroyed the world of human connections.”



Ernst argued that people now prefer to call their parents instead of visiting them. “You also reduce communication with your friends to phone calls, and then text messages, because calling is already not culturally acceptable. The same thing happens with children,” he added.



Ernst participated in a panel titled ‘How technologies will change content: Creation, Consumption, and Distribution’. The futurism symposium began on Monday and is set to continue through Wednesday, with representatives from more than 100 countries in attendance.

