Russian Forces Kill One Resident Of Donetsk Region, Injure Nine Others Over Past Day
11/23/2024 5:11:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 22, the Russian forces killed one resident of Donetsk region and injured nine others.
According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, posted this on facebook .
He reported that on November 22, Russian attacks claimed the life of a resident of Krasnotorka. Nine other people were injured.
As Filashkin emphasized, the total number of casualties caused by the Russian forces in Donetsk region (2,881 killed and 6,454 injured) does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 22, Russians shelled the outskirts of Kramatorsk, specifically the settlement of Krasnotorka. A 41-year-old woman was killed, and two men, aged 34 and 39, sustained shrapnel injuries.
