Frequent Power Outages At Zaporizhzhia NPP Increase Danger Minister Halushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power (ZNPP) is becoming increasingly hazardous due to frequent disruptions in external power supply.

Ukrainian Herman Halushchenko made this statement during a session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Ukrinform reports, citing the of Energy .

“The situation is becoming even more hazardous because of frequent outages in external power supply. Since the occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has been disconnected from primary power lines almost every month due to Russian attacks. This week alone, the plant faced the threat of complete blackout twice,” Halushchenko emphasized.

He highlighted that all the NPPs located on the Ukrainian-controlled territory are under threat. Russian missile and drone attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure pose serious risks to the safe operation of nuclear facilities. For example, the attack on November 17 caused damage to critical infrastructure including substations essential for the functioning of Ukrainian NPPs.

“This assault reveals Russia's calculated and systematic efforts to compromise the safe operation of our nuclear facilities,” the minister said.

ononto

Halushchenko also accused Russia of disregarding the IAEA's mission to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy stressing the urgent need for decisive action to uphold international law and global nuclear safety.

“This war undermines international law and presents a severe threat to nuclear safety. It is unacceptable that not only Ukraine but the entire European region is at risk,” he said.

Since its occupation on March 4, 2022, the ZNPP has repeatedly faced violations of nuclear and radiation safety principles, including the mining of the station's territory, barring qualified personnel from work, and cutting power lines connecting the NPP to Ukraine's energy grid.

An IAEA mission has been present at the plant since September 2022, but the Russian forces have continuously restricted agency experts from accessing all areas of the ZNPP.