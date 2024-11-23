Ukraine's Ombudsman Urges Parliaments Of All Countries Recognize Holodomor As Genocide Of Ukrainian People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ombudsman for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, on the Holodomor Remembrance Day, called for every effort to ensure that this tragedy is not forgotten and urged other countries to recognize the Holodomor as the genocide of the Ukrainian people at the level of national parliaments.

This was stated in a post by the Ombudsman, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The Holodomor is the genocide of the Ukrainian people. Millions of children, women, and men became of the Soviet totalitarian regime. They were deliberately starved to death, destroyed simply because they were Ukrainians. Today, we honor the memory of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 and the mass artificial famines of 1921-1923 and 1946-1947. Let us do everything possible to ensure that this tragedy is not forgotten. We are grateful to every country in the world that recognizes the Holodomor as genocide. I call on other states to adopt this decision at the level of their national Parliaments," wrote Lubinets.

The Ombudsman reminded that at 16:00, people should light a candle of remembrance and observe a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Holodomor.

Lubinets also pointed out that a century ago, the totalitarian regime took away the last ears of grain from Ukrainians, and today, Russia is bombing grain terminals and storage facilities, blockading Ukrainian cities, and trying to leave the country without electricity and heat.

"Evil has returned. It must be stopped! Let us remember the crimes of the Soviet totalitarian regime. Let us do everything to ensure that history does not repeat itself! Eternal memory to the victims of the Holodomors," added the Ombudsman.

On Saturday, November 23, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomors.

This day of remembrance is observed every year on the fourth Saturday of November, based on presidential decrees from 1998 and 2007, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainians in the 20th century endured three Holodomors: 1921-1923, 1932-1933, and the famine of 1946-1947. The most devastating was the famine of 1932-1933, which is recognized as the genocide of the Ukrainian people carried out by the Stalinist regime.