Online retailer Amazon spends USD4B in AI company Anthropic

(MENAFN) American and technology provider declared on Friday a USD4 billion financing in artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic, shaping a strategic cooperation.



Anthropic is going to consume Amazon’s cloud solution, Amazon Web Services (AWS), as its main provider and is going to leverage AWS’s Trainium and Inferentia chips to guide its AI models.



“We’ll keep pushing the boundaries of what customers can achieve with generative AI technologies,” stated AWS CEO Matt Garman in a statement.



Anthropic is popular for its Claude family of large language models (LLMs) and AI devices, which contend with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.



The recent investment follows Amazon’s previous declarations to spend USD1.25 billion in Anthropic in September 2023 and USD2.75 billion in March 2024.



Amazon’s overall spending in Anthropic has thus hit USD8 billion.

