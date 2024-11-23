Guwahati To Host Indian National Rally Sprint Championship On Sunday

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 23 (IANS) The FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC) for two-wheelers will make its way to Guwahati, Assam, for the East Zone round on Sunday. The event, named The NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, will take place at the picturesque PRP Valley, located 60 kilometers outside Guwahati. Set in the midst of a rubber plantation, the rally promises a challenging ride through hilly terrain, with steep inclines and sudden dips, making it a true test for the riders.

This event marks the final round of the qualifying rounds for the INRSC-2W, making it a critical opportunity for contenders aiming to secure a national championship title. The rally is expected to attract around 80 participants from across Northeast India. Some of the well-known riders to watch out for include Hansraj Saikia, Banteilang Jyrwa, Paomin Vaiphei, Madhurjya Jyoti Rabha, Siddhartha Saikia, Kaustav Kalita, Jayden W, and Darren Kharkonghar.

In addition to the 11 classes of the National Championship, a separate Sprint Support Rally will be held for local youth, featuring eight classes with their own trophies and prizes. This initiative aims to introduce young riders to the world of rallying and give them the chance to experience this thrilling motorsport form in a competitive but accessible environment.

“We are extremely excited to bring the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship to the Northeast, and particularly to Guwahati, which has always been a hub for motorsport enthusiasts in the region,” said Farad Bhathena, the Promoter of the INRSC.“This round promises to be an exciting challenge for the riders, with the unique hilly terrain and varying conditions of PRP Valley. We are also thrilled to have NEMA as our local partner, and the involvement of local youth in the Sprint Support Rally will help foster a greater connection to the sport in this region.”

The NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally is being organised by FB Motorsports, which has partnered with the North Eastern Motorsports Association (NEMA). NEMA, a pioneer in motorsports in the region since its inception in 1993, has a rich history of organising various events, ranging from Dirt Track and Motocross to Rallying and Hill Climbs. With this rally, NEMA continues its tradition of promoting motorsports across Northeast India.

Notable riders such as Hansraj Saikia, Banteilang Jyrwa and Madhurjya Jyoti Rabha are looking forward to the final round of the qualifying stages.“This is a crucial round for all of us,” said Saikia.“The terrain here is a true test of our skills. The chance to race in such challenging conditions makes this rally one of the most exciting events of the season.”

FB Motorsports, the promoter of the INRSC-2W, has worked closely with NEMA to ensure that the event is a success. The season will culminate with the final round of the INRSC-2W, set to take place in Pune on December 14-15, where the top riders from each zone will compete for the prestigious national championship title.