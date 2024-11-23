PASHA Holding Forges Global Connections At COP29

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PASHA Holding, a leading Azerbaijani company, successfully participated at COP29, reaffirming its dedication to climate action. As an Impact Partner at the event, PASHA Holding actively engaged in meaningful discussions, collaborated with global stakeholders, and shared its vision for a sustainable future.

The holding's presence included a tailored booth in the Green Zone, alongside multiple thought-provoking sessions led by PASHA Holding companies, including PASHA Bank, Kapital Bank, PASHA Insurance, PASHA Life, AgroDairy, and PASHA Real Estate. These sessions addressed critical issues such as climate finance, sustainable agriculture, and the role of private sector leadership in fostering inclusive green transitions.

Through its participation, PASHA Holding leveraged the opportunity to exchange ideas, build relationships with regional and global peers, and learn from diverse experiences in tackling climate challenges. By engaging with stakeholders from government, international organizations, and the private sector, PASHA Holding enhanced its capacity to drive sustainable development initiatives in Azerbaijan and beyond.

Aytaj Mukhtazada, Head of PR and Communications at PASHA Holding, remarked:

"COP29 has been an extraordinary platform for us to amplify our sustainability vision and forge valuable connections. The insights gained and partnerships established here will enable us to align our strategies with global climate objectives while addressing the unique needs of our region. This experience underscores the importance of collaboration in creating impactful, long-term solutions to the challenges we all face."

Key elements of PASHA Holding's sustainability strategy include minimizing the environmental impact of its own operations, investing in projects that support the transition to net zero, and investing in technological innovation to address the challenges presented by climate change. In the near future, the group plans to conduct comprehensive diagnostics and gap analysis across its subsidiaries to set specific goals to decrease our carbon footprint, including supply chain, support the customers in their transition journeys and increase investments in green initiatives. Additionally, PASHA is committed to empowering its stakeholders through education and collaboration, ensuring that sustainability is embedded across the wider economy. These plans include supporting the development of a sustainable SME landscape in the country, aiding farmers in their green transition, and supporting innovation for developing decarbonization solutions.

