Jarange-Patil's Pro-Maratha Reservation Cry Fails To Hamper Mahayuti’S Performance

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil despite his repeated calls to his supporters to vote against BJP, failed to create magic, especially in 46 Assembly seats of Marathwada.

The MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, which had received a major setback due to the protests over Maratha and OBC reservations during the Lok Sabha elections, got a major boost in Marathwada as it is leading in a record 36 of the total 46 seats. Jarange-Patil factor has miserably failed to woo pro-Maratha quota voters to mobilise against BJP and MahaYuti in particular.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi was hopeful to cash in on the MDM factor (Muslim Dalit Maratha) to outsmart the MahaYuti and BJP in particular in Marathwada. However, it failed to get positive results.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated in the poll rallies that the MahaYuti government has already provided 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community and will give quota from the OBC reservation after being voted to power. The Maratha community seems to have rallied behind the MahaYuti instead of Maha Vikas Aghadi which went on to make a strong case for increasing the present 50 per cent quota limit to provide reservations to Maratha, Dhangar and other communities that will pass the test of law.

On the other hand, the BJP played its card in a calculated manner. In a serious bid to counter Jarange-Patil's anti-BJP and anti-Fadnavis stand, the party made a series of efforts to consolidate its position in OBC and its various subcastes. This was also to make up for the loss in votes from the Maratha community.

The state BJP in charge of the Assembly election and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav took personal efforts to organise meetings with members belonging to OBC sub-castes on the lines of the Haryana experiment. BJP implemented its Mali, Dhangar and Vanjari formula with a difference to checkmate Jarange-Patil's pro-Maratha rhetoric.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held several meetings in Marathwada and the rest of Maharashtra projecting Congress party anti-SC, ST, OBC and tribals. They argued that the BJP-led government at the Centre and the MahaYuti government in the state took various initiatives for the empowerment of the downtrodden and their progress. The Prime Minister and Home Minister also accused Congress and the INDIA block of playing divisive politics urging the voters not to succumb to its design.

As far as Jarange-Patil is concerned, his switch-on-off moves did not suit his supporters, especially the Maratha community. He had announced to field a few pro-Maratha quota supporters in the electoral fray but later withdrew from his decision. His turnaround further confused his supporters. Thereafter, his call to support Muslim, Dalit and Maratha candidates in a few seats did not work which ultimately benefited the MahaYuti.

Although MahaYuti has improved its performance after a dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections in Marathwada, it will have to strive to ensure the Maratha quota stands legal scrutiny. Besides, the government while providing reservations to the Maratha community from the OBC quota will have to pacify the OBC leaders and NCP veteran Chhagan Bhujbal who is against such a move. It will have to strike a delicate balance on the issue while charting its path in the future.

