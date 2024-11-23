Female Restaurateur Seeks Govt, Donor Support

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): A female entrepreneur, who has established a restaurant exclusively for women in northwestern Nimroz province, says she plans to hire more women as her business grows.

Atifa Ismaeli, the founder of Naranj Café, told Pajhwok Afghan News she opened the restaurant with an of 650,000 afghanis in the provincial capital.

She explained her motivation for opening the restaurant:“Six months ago, when I visited Herat, I saw women-only restaurants there. I consulted with their owners on how to launch this business and then returned to Zaranj and opened my own.”

Ismaeli added initially, the restaurant had limited equipment, but as sales increased, she was able to acquire more resources.

In addition to ready-made meals, the restaurant serves a variety of sandwiches, traditional dishes such as ashak, mantu, and bolani, as well as natural drinks. Around 35 women visit the restaurant daily for food and beverages.

Currently employing four women, Ismaeli said,“I am very hopeful that my restaurant will grow and I will be able to hire more women. Right now, I urgently need four more employees.”

This entrepreneur, who also works as a teacher at a school in Zaranj, urged donors and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to assist her and other businesswomen in expanding their enterprises.

On the other hand, Samin Zori, the restaurant's finance manager, shared her story:“I was hired here a month ago, and I work daily from 8 am to 4 pm, earning a monthly salary of 5,000 afghanis.”

She recalled,“I was a law student and had been at home for two and a half years. Unemployment led to depression, but I am very happy to have found a job at this café. It keeps me busy and allows me to support my family.”

Samin also called on the government and partner institutions to support women entrepreneurs.

Nargis Mohammadi, another worker at the restaurant, expressed her gratitude for the job. In addition to serving customers, she also handles online orders.

Customers also expressed satisfaction with the quality of food offered by the restaurant.

Mozhda Azizi, a customer visiting Naranj Café for a meal, welcomed the establishment of the restaurant, noting there had never been a women-only restaurant in Nimroz before.

She said,“Trade is a profession for women, who, in the early days of Islam, were involved in businesses. An Afghan women earning a lawful living through business, she should be supported.”

Meanwhile, Palwasha Shams, the head of the Women's Chamber of Commerce in Nimroz, praised the opening of the restaurant.

She said,“The eaterie not only provides services to females but has also created job and income opportunities for several unemployed women and girls. It is a place where women can freely spend time with friends and loved ones.”

Shams added many women were investing in various sectors and the Women's Chamber of Commerce had held multiple meetings with the Ministry of Vice and Virtue and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to seek support from the authorities.



