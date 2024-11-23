Qatar Sets Benchmark In Oncology Education, Hosting First-Ever ESMO Advanced Course On Breast Cancer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) continues to play a vital role in enhancing healthcare in Qatar by hosting the ESMO Advanced Course on Breast Cancer, titled“Filling the Gaps Following Progression on CDK4/6 in Hormone Receptor-Positive HER2-Negative Advanced Breast Cancer”, led by Dr. Salha Bujassoum, Chairperson of Medical Oncology and Palliative Care Medicine.

This milestone event, marking the first of its kind in Qatar, highlighted innovative strategies for managing advanced breast cancer, particularly for patients whose condition progresses after treatment with CDK4/6 inhibitors. With a blend of global expertise and dynamic discussions, the course set Qatar's status as a leader in oncology education.



The course attracted over 100 leading oncologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals from around the globe, all focused on addressing pressing challenges in advanced breast cancer care.

Delegates from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Unites Arab Emirates, Italy, France, Austria, Kuwait, Oman, and Spain exchanged ideas and shared best practices. The event featured interactive case discussions that provided practical insights into real-world treatment challenges, expert panels highlighting the latest breakthroughs and clinical innovations, and collaborative networking opportunities, serving as a global platform for fostering partnerships in breast cancer care.

Under Dr. Bujassoum's leadership, the course emphasized evidence-based approaches, personalized treatment plans, and the integration of novel therapies into clinical practice. This event bridged critical gaps in care and inspired a collective commitment to enhancing patient outcomes worldwide.

Dr. Bujassoum remarked, "This event marks a transformative step in advancing breast cancer care and is a testament to Qatar's growing prominence as a global hub for oncology education. Our commitment to improving patient outcomes is solid and steady, and this course has equipped us with valuable insights and strategies to address the evolving needs of our patients."

She added,“The collaboration among leading experts from various countries underscores the significance of sharing knowledge and fostering partnerships. Together, we can create innovative solutions that will enhance the quality of care for breast cancer patients locally and globally.”

Following its remarkable success, this inaugural ESMO course sets the stage for future high-impact medical events in Qatar, with insights and partnerships developed during this event set to transform care standards for breast cancer patients.